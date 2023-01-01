Alex Ovechkin was thrown a Big Capitals Hat after his hat trick. Of course, he picked it up and wore it.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 30th career hat trick in the Capitals’ 9-2 blowout win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Ovechkin made a lot of hats fly from fans late in the third period when he made a power move to the net, beating Jake Allen for his third goal of the game.

Minutes later, after the final buzzer sounded, there was an extra special cap awaiting The Great Eight when he was honored for being the game’s first star.

Someone threw a Big Capitals Hat onto the ice. Ovechkin picked it up. And yes, he wore it down the runway to the locker room awkwardly over his helmet.

That’s some Big Hat Energy if I’ve ever seen it.

The Big Hats are made by Noggin Boss and were first made famous by Commanders running back Brian Robinson, Jr., who rocked one for a friend after Washington’s 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons in late November.

Brian Robinson said his friend has a “big hat” company. “If you want a big hat, let me know.” pic.twitter.com/KXm3GCJWO1 — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 27, 2022

Noggin Boss was first founded in 2019 by two former college athletes, Gabe Cooper and Sean Starner, who reside in Phoenix, Arizona. They appeared on an episode of Shark Tank earlier in the year, seeking $50k for a 25% stake in their company.

“We know many people who consider being a fan somewhat of a lifestyle, but with little innovation in sports and promotional apparel in decades, it’s time to shake things up,” Gabe said in his presentation. The duo described them as “social media magnets.”

The duo ended up successfully winning a $50k from Daymond John for 30 percent of their company as the sharks believed it would be possible for the company to sublicense the Big Hats to sports teams.

The blank hats cost $75 each and a customization costs $50.

Since Robinson Jr. threw on the mammoth headgear, the hats have been seemingly everywhere, both locally and nationally.

Because none of these hats are readily available with sports league logos and the price for each one is over $100, I’m leaning towards this being a stunt by the Capitals and a not a fan throwing one on the ice. But, if it was a stunt, it was executed goodly, so, Capitals, you get the RMNB treatment anyway. The Big Hat Ovechkin wore could also be the same Capitals Big Hat Evgeny Kuznetsov wore during a video game tournament in November.

