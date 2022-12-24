Capitals continue sizzling hot roll with historic takedown of Jets: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals are on fire. They are now 9-2-1 in the month of December after downing the Jets 4-1 on Friday and have won nine of their last ten games overall.
Keep it groovin’, keep it movin’.
Nic Dowd scores his eighth goal of the season to extend the Capitals' lead to 3-0. It marks Dowd's third goal in his last three games. Over his last six games, Dowd has recorded six points (4g, 2a).
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 24, 2022
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On