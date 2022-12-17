Capitals recall Zach Fucale ahead of Toronto Maple Leafs game, Hershey Bears sign emergency goaltender

The Washington Capitals made a surprise call-up before puck drop against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Zach Fucale is headed to the big-league team from Hershey.

It’s unclear, at this moment, if Charlie Lindgren or Hunter Shepard are unable to play tonight.

Fucale started on Friday night against the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins, making 23 saves in the Bears’ 3-1 loss.

The Hershey Bears are in the middle of a weekend three-in-three where they play the WBS Penguins twice (Friday and Saturday) and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sunday.

The Bears responded to the move by signing Padraig Carey to be the team’s emergency backup.

Goaltender Zach Fucale has been recalled by the @Capitals. We have signed Padraig Carey (@PaddyCarey1) to a PTO. He will backup tonight in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) December 17, 2022

Rookie goaltender Clay Stevenson remains with the Bears. He is a week removed from winning his AHL debut, 3-2.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Capitals Recall Zach Fucale from Hershey ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled goaltender Zach Fucale from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Fucale, 27, has posted a record of 10-6-1 with one shutout, a 2.60 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage in 17 games with Hershey this season. The 6’2”, 193-pound goaltender ranks tied for third in the AHL in wins and shutouts. Fucale appeared in four games with Washington during the 2021-22 season, posting a record of 1-1-1 with a 1.75 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage. Fucale stopped all 21 shots faced in his NHL and Capitals debut at Detroit on Nov. 11, 2021, becoming the first Capital in franchise history to record a shutout in his debut. Additionally, Fucale set an NHL record for the longest career-opening shutout sequence (138:07), passing former Minnesota Wild goaltender Matt Hackett’s mark of 102:48 by over 35 minutes at Minnesota on Jan. 8. The Laval, Quebec native appeared in 31 games with Hershey in 2021-22, posting an 11-15-5 record with a 2.62 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. The 6’2”, 189-pound goaltender recorded three shutouts, which led Hershey and set an AHL single-season career high. In 128 career AHL games with Hershey, the Syracuse Crunch, Chicago Wolves, Laval Rocket and St. John’s IceCaps, Fucale has a record of 58-55-10 with seven shutouts, a 2.79 goals-against average and .901 save percentage. Fucale was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the second round, 36th overall, in the 2013 NHL Draft.

This story is developing.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB