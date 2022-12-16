Winning streak ended by stupendous stopper in Stars net: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals had their season-long, five-game winning streak halted by the Dallas Stars on Thursday night in a 2-1 loss. The streak did not end with a whimper as on the majority of night the Caps come away with two more points with that sort of effort. They just had to deal with a wall in the opposing cage.
Darn you, Jake Oettinger.
Alex Ovechkin earned the primary assist on Sheary's goal, his 15th assist of the season. Ovechkin extends his point streak to five games (7g, 3a).
