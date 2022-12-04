Martin Fehervary’s left arm spotted in a sling after game

There wasn’t good news regarding Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary postgame.

The talented young defenseman was wearing a sling on his left arm.

The news was reported by The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir.

Fehervary was spotted sporting a sling on his left arm after the game. Not good, obviously. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) December 4, 2022

Fehervary was injured in the second period after a Milan Lucic bodycheck. Fehervary’s arm absorbed the brunt of the hit.

The Slovakian defenseman immediately left the ice and went down the tunnel to the locker room. During the second intermission, the Capitals announced Fehervary would not return.

“Marty had an upper-body injury that they’re evaluating,” Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said afterward.

If Fehervary is out for any long period of time, the team has several options. Matt Irwin, who has capably played in 16 games this season, would likely be the immediate answer. Irwin sat against the Calgary Flames as the Capitals gave a jersey to prospect rearguard Alex Alexeyev. If the Capitals turn to the farm, they have several good prospects and veterans they could choose from.

If the team just wants depth and a 7D, Aaron Ness could make sense as a callup as he has seven seasons and 72 games of NHL experience. Vincent Iorio and Bobby Nardella could prove to be interesting options if the Caps need a more long-term answer.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB