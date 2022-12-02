The inability to score more than two goals burns Washington yet again: Kraken beat Capitals 3-2 (OT)

The Washington Capitals made their second-ever visit to the beautiful Climate Pledge Arena to take on the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. The former Cap-filled Kraken are red hot but could the current Caps throw some ice water on that flame?
Martin Fehervary slammed the Caps into the lead with his second goal in as many games. Conor Sheary doubled that lead on a power play some minutes later. Jaden Schwartz got the Kraken into the game with a power play goal of his own in the second.
Yanni Gourde pots the late equalizer. Matty Beniers overtime winner.
Kraken beat Capitals 3-2.
Time for some first-intermission fun.
In honor of all the #SpotifyWrapped hype, what song would you say sums up the Caps' season so far?
more of me 2 luv pic.twitter.com/X9arfH4MQs
It's late out east but these guys are still stylin' #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/wbEwo3UB5S
The next stop on this season-long road trip for the Caps will come in Calgary against the Flames. The Caps shut out the Flames 3-0 at home the day after Thanksgiving.
