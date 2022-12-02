The good times on the road did not last very long: numbers for the morning after

As the title of this post states, the good vibes on the Capitals’ west coast road trip didn’t last too long as the Caps fell in overtime to the Seattle Kraken 3-2. Despite the loser’s point, the team will leave Washington state knowing they could have grabbed the full two as winners.
You really can’t go over 45 minutes without scoring in the NHL and win a ton of games.
Alex Ovechkin recorded the secondary assist on Sheary's goal, his second assist of the game. Ovechkin has now recorded multiple points in four of his last five games.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 2, 2022
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On