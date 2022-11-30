Capitals give Alex Ovechkin standing ovation inside locker room after breaking Wayne Gretzky’s road goals record

Late on the east coast when most of us were sleeping, the Washington Capitals posted a video from inside the locker room at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena.

The Capitals met as a team to hand out their post-game yellow rope award. Head coach Peter Laviolette also went through a list of accomplishments that happened during the Capitals’ 5-1 victory.

The biggest milestone, of course, was that Alex Ovechkin scored his 402nd and 403rd road goals, tying and then breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record. Ovechkin scored twice, nine minutes apart in the first period, to break the record.

"They don't make 'em like you anymore, OV" Just another historic night for the #Gr8#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/qtA9bwR4OK — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 30, 2022

“This is kind of a big one. Ovi, 403rd career goad goal, passing Wayne Gretzky,” Laviolette says.

“WOWWWWWWWWWW. Who??? Who???” a voice, that sounds an awful lot like John Carlson, can be heard yelling.

“For the most road goals in NHL history,” Laviolette adds.

“OOOOOOOO!!!” the Capitals locker room replies in unison.

“Who? That’s THE Wayne Gretzky??” again, a voice that sounds like Carlson, asks.

“The Wayne Gretzky. Ovi number one,” Laviolette says laughing.

“Never heard of him,” another voice chimes in.

The Capitals then gave Ovi a standing ovation.

“F*&^ing road warrior,” TJ Oshie says.

“They don’t make ’em like you anymore, O,” a player can be overheard saying.

Ovechkin can be seen clapping along with his teammates as he stood by his no. 69 equipment bag.

To conclude the video, Darcy Kuemper awarded him the yellow rope to “The Big Man” as player of the game.

Ovechkin then took the grip test, surprisingly not breaking the tool.

And that’s how it ended. Epic.