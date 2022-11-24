A much needed Capitals victory and a Happy Thanksgiving: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals ended their four-game losing streak with a 3-2 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night. The Caps needed overtime to do it against a Flyers team on their own seven-game losing streak but they all count the same.
At least, that’s what I tell myself.
DYK? Alex Ovechkin has never scored an overtime goal against the Flyers (regular season or playoffs). . . until now. 🚨#NHLStats: https://t.co/JlYzpSW8wB pic.twitter.com/BrEkSw2v7m
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 24, 2022
