A much needed Capitals victory and a Happy Thanksgiving: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals ended their four-game losing streak with a 3-2 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night. The Caps needed overtime to do it against a Flyers team on their own seven-game losing streak but they all count the same.

At least, that’s what I tell myself.

Happy Thanksgiving! I’m thankful for all of you that read these posts every morning and this nice Caps win. The Caps deserved this one and would have been very, very unfortunate to not pick up the full two points that they did. Natural Stat Trick had the expected goals as 3.60 to 1.96 in favor of the Caps.

The only reason the Flyers were really in the game and earned a point is that Darcy Kuemper could not for the life of him see the puck clearly. It wasn’t like he was being screened a ton, he just could not track the puck. Both goals against were weak and the posts behind him made an additional four or five stops on top of his 17 saves on 19 Philly shots.

Alex Ovechkin grabbed the eventual overtime winner, his tenth goal of the season and the 790th of his career. Felix Sandstrom joined the "new goalie Ovi has scored against" club as the 164th member.

DYK? Alex Ovechkin has never scored an overtime goal against the Flyers (regular season or playoffs). . . until now. 🚨#NHLStats: https://t.co/JlYzpSW8wB pic.twitter.com/BrEkSw2v7m — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 24, 2022

TJ Oshie is back and I thought he was absolutely everywhere out there. He assisted on both regulation Capitals goals, took three shots on net, had five individual scoring chances, drew a penalty, and had a team-high seven hits. Welcome back, Oshbabe. Stay healthy, puh-leez.

Sonny Milano came up clutch with the tying goal in the third. The marker was his fifth point in nine games for the Caps which is well over a 40-point pace over a full regular season. Really savvy, mid-season acquisition although it was also a rather obvious and almost desperate one given the injury situation.

Connor McMichael is already on the board in Hershey with the Bears. The 21-year-old center scored in Hershey's 2-1 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds. It was his second game back in the AHL and his 15th career goal in the league.

Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.