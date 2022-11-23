Be gone losing streak and may you never return: Capitals beat Flyers 3-2 (OT)

The Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers entered Wednesday night’s action both looking to snap extended losing streaks. Only one could be washed away though.

Morgan Frost sent a weak shot on Darcy Kuemper that the Caps netminder popped up into the air and behind him to kick the scoring off. Marcus Johansson hit paydirt on his second try as he guided home an Alex Ovechkin shot on a power play to tie things up. Patrick Brown beat Kuemper with a soft tip try in front to give Philly their lead back.

Sonny Milano tied it late for the Caps. Alex Ovechkin overtime winner!

Capitals beat Flyers 3-2!

The Capitals have had a really rough time in opening periods of late and that continued in this one. In their last five games, they have been outscored 11-1 in the first period. They eventually turned things around, tied the game up, and probably had more of the positive momentum heading into the first intermission.

The goal that they gave up was just straight-up awful from their netminder. Darcy Kuemper cannot be doing that especially when the team in front of him is having trouble putting the puck in the net themselves. He did not look comfortable in net whatsoever to start the game.

cannot be doing that especially when the team in front of him is having trouble putting the puck in the net themselves. He did not look comfortable in net whatsoever to start the game. Marcus Johansson kicked one in that got called back and then stole one from Alex Ovechkin by touching a puck that was already headed over the goal line. Just a really evil game from Mojo/Jojo. Fitting.

Another pretty weak one let in by Kuemper in the second and the Caps just cannot score right now. They had the puck for the majority of the period but were unable to find the last pass or shot. 11 to 2 in five-on-five scoring chances in the second frame but the team with only 2 was the only one able to get on the board.

Good to see Nicklas Backstrom in the booth on TNT. Happy birthday, Nicke! Get back as soon as you can, please.

in the booth on TNT. Happy birthday, Nicke! Get back as soon as you can, please. What’s the final score of the US’s match against England on Friday going to be? I’m worried about it, folks. It’s either going to be like 4-1 England or 1-0 to the good guys. No in-between. Maybe Berhalter will play Gio Reyna as he should have on Monday.

Georgetown should not be allowed to play basketball the literal same day as Capitals games. The puck looked like a bouncy ball at some points. One of the bigger home-ice disadvantages in the league.

I thought TJ Oshie was excellent in his return. His fantastic play set up Sonny Milano’s tying goal in the third and he grabbed an assist on the first Washington goal as well.

was excellent in his return. His fantastic play set up Sonny Milano’s tying goal in the third and he grabbed an assist on the first Washington goal as well. John Tortorella apparently got kicked in the face by a horse recently. If that happened to me you wouldn’t see me for the next six months.

apparently got kicked in the face by a horse recently. If that happened to me you wouldn’t see me for the next six months. Number 790 for Alex Ovechkin . What a game-winning shift from him in overtime.

. What a game-winning shift from him in overtime. I know this was probably a more negative time in Caps fandom recently so I’m going to switch the narrative up a bit in the comment section. Name one obscure Caps player that you’re thankful for and why. I’ll try and highlight my favorite at some point.

Nicke suit of the night pic.twitter.com/dgWvvb3auj — Ian Oland (@ianoland) November 24, 2022

Happy Thanksgiving! We’ll next see the Caps on Friday when the Calgary Flames come to town for their one visit this season.

Headline photo courtesy of Alexander G.