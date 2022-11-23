Be gone losing streak and may you never return: Capitals beat Flyers 3-2 (OT)

The Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers entered Wednesday night’s action both looking to snap extended losing streaks. Only one could be washed away though.
Morgan Frost sent a weak shot on Darcy Kuemper that the Caps netminder popped up into the air and behind him to kick the scoring off. Marcus Johansson hit paydirt on his second try as he guided home an Alex Ovechkin shot on a power play to tie things up. Patrick Brown beat Kuemper with a soft tip try in front to give Philly their lead back.
Sonny Milano tied it late for the Caps. Alex Ovechkin overtime winner!
Capitals beat Flyers 3-2!
@rmnb @ianoland the crew is psyched for Oshie's return tonight pic.twitter.com/iPTSzYLzvC
— Hard Hats (@AndyAltman1) November 23, 2022
it’s giving… #Capsgiving#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/JZOFCrcflr
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 23, 2022
Nicke suit of the night pic.twitter.com/dgWvvb3auj
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) November 24, 2022
Happy Thanksgiving! We’ll next see the Caps on Friday when the Calgary Flames come to town for their one visit this season.
Headline photo courtesy of Alexander G.
