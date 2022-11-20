Alex Ovechkin to attend Rock The Retro concert at 9:30 Club

The greatest players in Washington Capitals history will be present for the team’s “Rock The Retro” concert at 9:30 Club on Monday.

The Capitals announced that Alex Ovechkin, Peter Bondra, and Olie Kolzig will all be at the show.

Other special guests include current Caps Darcy Kuemper and Dylan Strome. The NBC Sports Washington brethren of Craig Laughlin, Alan May, Brent Johnson, and Karl Alzner will all be making appearances as well.

White Ford Bronco will be the headlining act. Elliot Segal will host be hosting. Doors are at 7 pm.

Fans who do show up will get a free Reverse Retro T-shirt.

(I will also be there covering the event as part of my birthday weekend so please come say hi if you’re attending!)