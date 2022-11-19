Capitals vs Avalanche live blog and updates (Nov. 19, 2022)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Capitals vs. Colorado Avalanche game on November 19, 2022.
The Washington Capitals are back home after a horror-filled three-game road trip. They lost every game and gave up five-or-more goals each night. The Caps will hope to turn things around against… oh no, this can’t be right… the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.
Two players from that championship team will face off against their former mates tonight, Caps starting goaltender Darcy Kuemper and Nicolas Aubé-Kubel, who just returned from a three-game suspension.
“>The Caps lines have been blenderized, which is a new word I made up just now.
Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington and puck drop is a little after 7 pm. It’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Join us in the comments, won’t you?
Links
Tunnel shenanigans<
we want you babyyyy#CapsAvs | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/XQ5vvIDDtE
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 19, 2022
Lines
Lineys!#CapsAvs | @JackDaniels_US pic.twitter.com/JKLm6kewMU
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 19, 2022
Game #️⃣1️⃣6️⃣#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/6JErU4m4Xr
— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 19, 2022
1st Period
Johansson-Dowd-Hathaway and Fehervary-Jensen get the start. Erik Gustafsson hit the post with a big shot from the slot early.
Comment below. Refresh this article throughout the night as we’ll be updating it live.
