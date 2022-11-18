Nicklas Backstrom signing autographs at Toys4Tots drive in Prince Frederick, MD

Prince Frederick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram will be hosting its annual Toys4Tots drive on Saturday and this year, to celebrate its 10th anniversary, it will be hosting several prominent Capitals both past and present.

Nicklas Backstrom will join Craig Laughlin, Karl Alzner, Bobby Carpenter, and John Walton signing autographs for fans at the Prince Frederick, MD dealership. And I’ll be there hanging out too.

All fans need to do is make a minimum of a $20 donation or toy to get autographs from all the guests.

The event will last from 9 am to 4 pm. Backstrom and the other Capitals will be signing from 1 pm to 2:30 pm. The dealership will begin handing out wristbands starting first thing in the morning allowing one autograph per person.

There will also be a food truck and funnel cakes available.

Prince Frederick, MD is about an hour away from DC and located in Southern Maryland to the west of the Chesapeake Bay.