Caps-Blues highlights: The bad start, the comeback, and then the L in the shootout

The Washington Capitals fell to 7-9-3 after losing to the St. Louis Blues 5-4 in the shootout on Friday.

The Capitals fell behind 3-0 in the first period before finding their game in the second after Alex Ovechkin’s 789th career goal.

The Capitals out-shot the Blues 40-12 in the second and third periods combined. They eventually tied the game 4-4 with a Conor Sheary goal in the third period, forcing overtime, but later fell in the shootout.

The shootout saw Evgeny Kuznetsov score for the Caps with his super slow move while Ryan O’Reilly and later Pavel Buchnevich in the fifth inning won it for the Blues.

The most beautiful goal of the night was scored by O’Reilly who scored on his backhand backwards to give the Blues, at the time, a 4-2 lead.

John Carlson scored a shorthanded and power-play goal in what was his 900th career game.