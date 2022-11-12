Nicolas Aube-Kubel will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety

Newly acquired Capitals winger Nicolas Aube-Kubel played just 4:28 of ice time on Friday before being handed a match penalty for a headshot on Lightning defender Cal Foote.

Saturday morning, the Department of Player Safety announced it would have a hearing with Aube-Kubel, meaning a suspension is likely coming.

Washington’s Nicolas Aube-Kubel will have a hearing today for an Illegal Check to the Head on Tampa Bay’s Cal Foote. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 12, 2022

A phone hearing means that Aube-Kubel could be suspended for a maximum of five games.

After cutting through the neutral zone, Aube-Kubel landed the hit as Foote was carrying the puck into the offensive zone. Aube-Kubel’s shoulder connected directly with Foote’s face. Play was whistled down immediately as Foote laid on the ice.

A 5-minute penalty is awarded to the @TBLightning after Cal Foote takes a dirty hit from Nicolas Aube-Kubel who has been ejected.@TBLightning | #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/Rgag5iC8Wi — Bally Sports Sun: Lightning (@BallyLightning) November 12, 2022

The Caps forward was handed a five-minute major for an illegal check to the head and thrown out of the game.

Aube-Kubel has never been suspended before in his five-season NHL career. Per Tarik El-Bashir, NAK has been fined twice: $2,687 for kneeing (10/24/2021) and $4,633 for roughing (1/19/2021).

