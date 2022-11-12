Dmitry Orlov skates at optional practice, will travel with Capitals on upcoming three-game road trip

Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov has missed the past three games with a lower-body injury. Orlov has skated with the team in recent days and it appears he could return as soon as Sunday in Tampa Bay.
The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir reports that the Russian blueliner was on the ice for Saturday’s optional practice and that Orlov will travel with the team on their upcoming three-game road trip.
Orlov is traveling with the #Caps on their upcoming three-game road trip. Oshie is not. https://t.co/AQvSIulwWc
— Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) November 12, 2022
The 31-year-old veteran rearguard has five assists in thirteen games this season. He is the Capitals’ second-leading minutes eater, getting 21:17 of ice time per game beaten only by John Carlson at 22:21 per game.
Caps head coach Peter Laviolette has labeled Orlov as “day-to-day” since he was injured against Arizona on November 5. In his absence, the Caps have given season debuts to both Lucas Johansen and Alex Alexeyev.
The team completed their season-long homestand against the Lightning on Friday and will now head out on a three-game road trip where they’ll play the Lightning again, the Florida Panthers, and the St. Louis Blues. El-Bashir also reported that TJ Oshie, who has skated some by himself recently, will not be on the trip.
Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On