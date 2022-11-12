Dmitry Orlov skates at optional practice, will travel with Capitals on upcoming three-game road trip

Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov has missed the past three games with a lower-body injury. Orlov has skated with the team in recent days and it appears he could return as soon as Sunday in Tampa Bay.

The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir reports that the Russian blueliner was on the ice for Saturday’s optional practice and that Orlov will travel with the team on their upcoming three-game road trip.

The 31-year-old veteran rearguard has five assists in thirteen games this season. He is the Capitals’ second-leading minutes eater, getting 21:17 of ice time per game beaten only by John Carlson at 22:21 per game.

Caps head coach Peter Laviolette has labeled Orlov as “day-to-day” since he was injured against Arizona on November 5. In his absence, the Caps have given season debuts to both Lucas Johansen and Alex Alexeyev.

The team completed their season-long homestand against the Lightning on Friday and will now head out on a three-game road trip where they’ll play the Lightning again, the Florida Panthers, and the St. Louis Blues. El-Bashir also reported that TJ Oshie, who has skated some by himself recently, will not be on the trip.

