Vincent Iorio scores first career AHL goal, makes a trade with young fan for puck

Vincent Iorio scored his first AHL goal in Hershey’s matchup against the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday.

The Capitals’ top selection in the 2021 NHL Draft, wearing jersey number 6, took a feed from forward Mason Morelli and fired a pinpoint wrister over the blocker of the Islanders goaltender. The marker was the overtime winner in Hershey’s 4-3 victory.

First pro goal for @viorio14 is the winner tonight! 👐 pic.twitter.com/OgchVsaxKO — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) November 12, 2022

Iorio also picked up a primary assist on Kale Kessy’s goal earlier in the game. The 19-year-old blueliner slung a shot from the top of the left faceoff circle that caromed off Bridgeport’s netminder to Kessy for the backhand cleanup.

Just cleanin' up in front. All in a day's work for @kalekessy. pic.twitter.com/MXLn1wf3yx — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) November 12, 2022

After the game-winner found the back of the net, a referee handed a young Islanders fan in the crowd the puck. Upon hearing it was Iorio’s first goal, that little fan wanted to give the Caps’ prospect defender the puck back. He received a signed puck and a hug from Iorio in exchange.

In the locker room postgame, Iorio was initially given the silent treatment by his teammates like he was a rookie MLB player who just recorded his first career home run. Eventually, a raucous cheer started and Iorio’s good buddy Hendrix Lapierre dumped a cup of water on the rearguard.

Bears goaltender Zach Fucale also awarded Iorio the team’s player of the game. Hershey’s equivalent to the Capitals’ yellow rope this season is a giant stuffed bear, mascot head.

Overtime winner + first pro goal = silent treatment pic.twitter.com/apgkglJ63i — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) November 12, 2022

Iorio now has four points in ten games with the Bears this season. It’s his first full year of professional hockey and he has mainly skated with NHL veteran Gabriel Carlsson.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB