Capitals win an absolute thriller against Connor McDavid and the Oilers: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals bounced back from a very poor loss to the Arizona Coyotes with a crucial, losing-streak ender 5-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.
Was that a fun hockey game to watch or what? More of that, please.
Most career multi-point performances by a winger in NHL history:
540- Jaromir Jagr
511- Gordie Howe
399- Alex Ovechkin (Via a goal and an assist in his @Capitals 5-4 defeat of the Oilers tonight)
399- Mark Recchi
395- Guy Lafleur
385- Jari Kurri
382- Brett Hull
382- Teemu Selanne pic.twitter.com/tBykSlmANe
— StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) November 8, 2022
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
