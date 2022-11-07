Ivan Miroshnichenko scores goal, assists another, and ends shootout in just his second game back

Ivan Miroshnichenko is back doing what he does best. The Washington Capitals’ 2022 first-round draft selection was cleared for game action on Sunday after a year that saw him diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma and undergo rounds of chemotherapy treatment.

In his first game back he did not find the scoresheet as he worked to get his legs under him but in his second game on Monday, he was majorly impactful. He scored his first goal, recorded a primary assist, and added the eventual shootout winner.

The 18-year-old offensive dynamo first broke the ice for Avangard Omsk’s MHL team, firing home a one-timer from the left circle of the offensive zone to tie the game at 1-1. Hmm, sounds familiar.

Камбэк в большой хоккей 😍 Первый гол Ивана Мирошниченко после возвращения 🦅#ЛигаСильных pic.twitter.com/oNjJXekwRQ — Молодежная Хоккейная Лига (@MHL_rus) November 7, 2022

Later in the third period with his team down a goal yet again, he set up a Pavel Leuka power-play strike to tie things up.

His game was not done there though as he had a big chance in overtime and then eventually ended the game in the shootout with a slick shot that beat the opposing netminder down low.

YOU CAN'T WRITE A BETTER ENDING!!! 🥰

SHOOTOUT WINNER 💥

🚨 Ivan Miroshnichenko SO #ALLCAPS

3-2 Omskie Yastreby #MHL pic.twitter.com/XfI3J4mekF — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) November 7, 2022

Miroshnichenko is expected to stay in the MHL to start and then progress to the professional level if all things go well and they sure have started well. The MHL is Russia’s major junior league and all but one team is a feeder team for their respective KHL or VHL parent club. No player’s age can be older than 20 in the league.

The talented winger played just one game in the MHL last season as most of his healthy time on ice was spent in the pros in the VHL, Russia’s AHL equivalent. During the 2020-21 MHL campaign, he recorded 15 points (5g, 10a) in 20 games.

Screenshot via OLIMPBET МХЛ/MHL