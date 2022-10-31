The Hershey Bears had their Halloween Party on Sunday and their costumes were incredible

After defeating the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4-1 on Sunday, the Hershey Bears held their annual Halloween Party. The team went all out to celebrate.

Pennywise, Shrek, a priest, and a LEGO man all made appearances at the party. There were several costume tributes to kids’ TV shows. Wayne and Garth from Wayne’s World even attended.

Here’s a closer look at my favorites.

Kale Kessy and Mason Morelli

Zoinks! Kale Kessy, Mason Morelli, their significant others, and Kessy’s pup, Koda, jumped into The Mystery Machine as Velma, Shaggy, Daphne, Fred, and Scooby-Doo. Those meddling kids.

Zach Fucale

The Bears’ number one goaltender and his partner Karine went back to the Stone Age as Fred and Wilma Flinstone.

Gabriel Carlsson

Fucale also snapped this great shot of Bears defenseman Gabriel Carlsson in his fantastic LEGO man costume.

Alex Alexeyev

Sound the alarms because it looks like Alex Alexeyev and his girlfriend have escaped your local prison. Alexeyev’s face was tatted up like Evgeny Kuznetsov’s hand.

Garrett Pilon

Saving what is possibly the best for last with Garrett Pilon going all out with his Shrek costume. We hear ogres are like onions.

These guys might be in the minors, but these costumes are top-league quality.

Headline photo via @zach_fucale/Instagram