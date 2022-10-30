The Washington Capitals followed their 2-0 shutout loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday with a 3-0 clean sheet of the Nashville Predators, Saturday.

In the words of Missy Elliott, I put my thing down, flip it, and reverse it

Ti esrever dna ti pilf nwod gnaht ym tup i.

The win improves the Capitals’ record to 5-4, putting them in a four-way tie for third in the wild and somewhat mediocre Metropolitan Division.

Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas, and Alex Ovechkin scored the goals for Washington. Malenstyn was credited with his first career game-winner. The goal was also his second career tally and his third NHL point overall.

Ovechkin’s goal was the 784th of his career, bringing him to within 16 of the 800-goal mark and 17 of Gordie Howe.

Both Malenstyn and Protas’ goals were scored from just outside the crease.

The shutout was Darcy Kuemper’s first as a Capital and he had to earn it. The 2022 Stanley Cup champion made 34 saves in the victory. He was awarded the team’s player of the game award, a big a&* rope.

The Capitals’ next game is Monday against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh.