No. 784: Alex Ovechkin scores empty-netter against Predators, now trails Gordie Howe on all-time goals list by 17

The Washington Capitals played a perfect game. They shut out the Nashville Predators 3-0. They played a full 60 minutes. And, perhaps most importantly, they got The Big Guy a goal.
With 2:45 remaining in the third period, Alex Ovechkin scored an empty-netter. The tally was career goal number 784, bringing him within 16 of the 800-goal plateau. He would be only the third player ever to reach the mark.
The goal was all made possible by defenseman Dmitry Orlov who took a huge hit from Tanner Jeannot in the defensive zone to spring Ovi up the ice. The Great 8 took in the lob pass and wristed the puck home from the left circle unguarded.
Indeed it was gr8.
Ovechkin now trails second-place Gordie Howe by 17 and record holder Wayne Gretzky by 110.
Ovi is closing in on some other history as well.
Most goals with one NHL team:
1. Gordie Howe 786
2. Alex Ovechkin 784
Most road goals NHL history:
1. Wayne Gretzky 402
2. Alex Ovechkin 398
Most ENG NHL history:
1. Wayne Gretzky 56
2. Alex Ovechkin 49
— Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) October 30, 2022
The goal was also Ovechkin’s fourth of the season, pulling him into a two-way tie with Conor Sheary for the team lead.
