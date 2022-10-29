Home / News / No. 784: Alex Ovechkin scores empty-netter against Predators, now trails Gordie Howe on all-time goals list by 17

No. 784: Alex Ovechkin scores empty-netter against Predators, now trails Gordie Howe on all-time goals list by 17

By Ian Oland

October 29, 2022 11:24 pm

The Washington Capitals played a perfect game. They shut out the Nashville Predators 3-0. They played a full 60 minutes. And, perhaps most importantly, they got The Big Guy a goal.

With 2:45 remaining in the third period, Alex Ovechkin scored an empty-netter. The tally was career goal number 784, bringing him within 16 of the 800-goal plateau. He would be only the third player ever to reach the mark.

The goal was all made possible by defenseman Dmitry Orlov who took a huge hit from Tanner Jeannot in the defensive zone to spring Ovi up the ice. The Great 8 took in the lob pass and wristed the puck home from the left circle unguarded.

Indeed it was gr8.

Ovechkin now trails second-place Gordie Howe by 17 and record holder Wayne Gretzky by 110.

Ovi is closing in on some other history as well.

The goal was also Ovechkin’s fourth of the season, pulling him into a two-way tie with Conor Sheary for the team lead.

