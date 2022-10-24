Whipped everywhere but the scoreboard: Caps beat Devils 6-3

The Washington Capitals got a big win over division rivals, the New Jersey Devils, to go above .500 for the first time this season.
Jersey forward Nathan Bastian nabbed his own rebound to put the Devils in an early lead, but Nic Dowd responded with a goal assisted by Beck Malenstyn.
The Devils dominated the second period everywhere but the scoreboard. Hathaway scored unassisted, then Sheary scored shorthanded, then Ovechkin scored from the Ovi Spot, then Jensen went off the post and in.
That four-goal period was enough for Jersey goalie Mackenzie Blackwood, so we got to see our old pal Vitek Vanecek in net for the third. Tomas Tatar got a gritty one four minutes into the third, then Jesper Bratt exploited a line change to bring the Devils within two. Aliaksei Protas got the dagger on poor sweet VV.
Caps win!
A great win in a terrible game. Two big standings points taken with bad tidings. Some heroic plays within a dismal team effort. I enjoyed this one and dread what it says about the winning team.
