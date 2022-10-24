Alex Ovechkin’s 783rd career goal moves him past Gordie Howe for second most game-winning goals in NHL history

Alex Ovechkin got on the scoresheet for just the second time in seven games this season. The goal turned out to be historic.

The Great Eight’s scored on a one-timer from his office on the power play. The goal gave the Caps a 4-1 second-period lead over the New Jersey Devils. After two goals from New Jersey in the third period, Ovechkin’s tally ended up being the game-winner in the Caps’ 6-3 victory.

The GWG was Ovechkin’s 122nd of his career, passing Gordie Howe for the second-most in NHL history. Ovechkin only trails Jaromir Jagr (135) for the record.

The power play strike came in a rather typical, almost machine-like fashion. Dylan Strome, playing Nicklas Backstrom’s usual half-wall role, started the play by with a feed to John Carlson manned at the point of the 1-3-1 formation. Carlson then slid the puck to Ovi and the rest played out exactly as you remember.

The shot beat MacKenzie Blackwood short side and was Ovi’s sixth goal in 11 games against the Devils goaltender.

Ovechkin’s power-play goal was also the team’s sixth on a man advantage over the last five games. The tally was the third of four goals the Caps scored in the second, giving them already three separate four-goal periods this season.

The marker was also Ovi’s NHL record 287th career power-play goal, leaving him 19 goals shy of passing Howe (801) for the second-most goals in NHL history. It also moves him just four goals shy of passing Howe (786g) for the most goals with one franchise in NHL history.

Alex Ovechkin scores his 783rd career goal on Mackenzie Blackwood via a rocket from The Office on the PP. It's his 6th goal against Blackwood in 11 games. Blackwood is the same goalie Ovi scored the 700th career goal against. — Ian Oland (@ianoland) October 25, 2022

Nick Jensen’s goal just 33 seconds later marked Washington’s fastest two goals in a game since February of last season.

Per @PR_NHL, Alex Ovechkin's and Nick Jensen's goals 33 seconds apart in the second period marked Washington’s fastest two goals in a game since Feb. 17, 2022 (5-3 win at PHI) when Garnet Hathaway and John Carlson scored twice in the span of 23 seconds. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 25, 2022

Ovi has now scored on the Devils 38 times in 69 (nice) career games. His 77 career points against New Jersey is his fifth-highest total against any franchise.