Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki stretchered off ice after taking awkward hit along boards

Mark Borowiecki was stretchered off the ice after a scary incident with 13:36 left in the second period of a game between the Nashville Predators and Philadelphia Flyers.

The Preds defenseman was the first man in on an offensive-zone dump made by Filip Forsberg and took an awkward hit from backchecking forward Morgan Frost that pinned his head and neck against the boards. The 33-year-old veteran immediately went down and stayed down.

Here's what happened to Mark Borowiecki.

Hoping everything is ok and wishing a speedy recovery. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dEn3YfN0Pd — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) October 23, 2022

Borowiecki’s Nashville teammates immediately recognized the distress that the defenseman was in and frantically signaled to their training staff to get onto the ice. The staff, joined by in-arena doctors, quickly got the injured Borowiecki onto a stretcher and wheeled him off to get seen at a local hospital.

This is Borowiecki’s third season with the Predators after starting his career with the Ottawa Senators and playing nine seasons there.

Teammates gathered around for support as Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki needed to be stretchered off the ice following a collision behind the Flyers net. Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/HRY35PvRzG — Bally Sports: Preds (@PredsOnBally) October 23, 2022

After the Predators eventually fell in the game 3-1 to the Flyers, the team had a thankfully positive update on their injured player’s condition.

When Mark Borowiecki left Bridgestone Arena he was conscious and had movement in all of his extremities. He has been transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for further testing and observation. We will share more details on his condition as they become available. — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) October 23, 2022

Borowiecki has been incredibly open in the past about his experiences and struggles with both concussions and mental health. He detailed how hard it was to deal with prolonged bouts of headaches, dizziness, and nausea in an Instagram post from June 2021.

He was also Nashville’s nominee for the 2022 Masterton Trophy, awarded each season to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

Wishing you nothing but the best, Mark.

