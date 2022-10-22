Highlights from the Capitals’ wild 4-3 comeback victory over the Los Angeles Kings

The Washington Capitals defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 after a furious third-period comeback.

Trailing 2-0, the Capitals came out of the second intermission fired up and scored three consecutive goals in the final stanza, including two in 59 seconds.

Nic Dowd started the four-goal third period for the Capitals, beating Jonathan Quick to the top corner after Joe Snively whiffed on a bouncing puck.

John Carlson followed up on the next shift with a shot that eluded Quick’s glove.

Lars Eller gave the Caps a temporary lead after a crazy sequence. Eller ripped off the helmet of a Kings player, forcing his defender to immediately leave the ice (NHL rule). Eller was then wide open in the right circle and scored after Dmitry Orlov found him with a perfect cross-ice pass. The goal gave the Caps a 3-2 lead.

John Carlson gave the Kings back a goal after getting his hailmary one-timer blocked from the point giving the Kings a 2-on-1 break. Viktor Arvidsson scored to tie the game at 3.

The Capitals grabbed the victory after Marcus Johansson scored on a beautiful wraparound from behind the net with 5:25 remaining.

Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves on 26 shots (.886 save percentage). John Carlson had a game-high eight shots on goal. Alex Ovechkin (three shots) led the team with six hits.

The Capitals went 0 for 3 on the power play after scoring on a 5 of their last 9 opportunities.