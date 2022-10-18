Evgeny Kuznetsov will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety

Evgeny Kuznetsov had his biggest game of the young season, tallying three assists in the Capitals’ 6-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. But it’s his two-handed slash/high stick of Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs that we must now focus on.
Tuesday morning, the Department of Player Safety announced it would have a hearing with Kuznetsov, meaning a suspension could be possible.
Washington’s Evgeny Kuznetsov will have a hearing today for High-sticking Vancouver’s Kyle Burroughs.
A phone hearing means that Kuznetsov could be suspended for a maximum of five games.
After taking the puck hard to the net, Kuznetsov two-hand slashed Kyle Burroughs high on the chest, catching the Canucks defenseman in the face.
The Capitals’ first-line center was given a two-minute minor for high-sticking and the Canucks scored on the resulting power play.
Kuznetsov has never been suspended in his career for his conduct on the ice.
