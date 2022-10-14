A one-man disadvantage: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals have opened their 2022-23 season with back-to-back losses as they fell in Toronto to the Maple Leafs and Ilya Samsonov by a final score of 3-2.
The loss was highlighted by the team’s power play being incapable of scoring. Hence, the title of this post.
Auston Matthews nets his 46th career game-winner.
The only player with more since Matthews’ career began: Connor McDavid (48).
Matthews has played in 35 fewer games.
— Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) October 14, 2022
