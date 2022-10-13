Power play still utterly powerless: Maple Leafs beat Capitals 3-2

Thursday, the Washington Capitals traveled to Toronto for a matchup with the Maple Leafs and Ilya Samsonov. Would Sammy be able to stymie the club that drafted him or would he hand them their first victory of the season?
John Tavares kicked things off with a tap-in goal on a power play. Nic Dowd and Marcus Johansson would burn their former teammate in the Toronto net to turn things all the way around for the Caps after the first twenty minutes.
Calle Jarnkrok tied things back up early in the second via Caps defensive breakdown. Auston Matthews deflected one past a stunned Charlie Lindgren to give Toronto a third-period lead.
Maple Leafs beat Capitals 3-2.
The Caps will have a day off tomorrow before they’re back home to take on the Montreal Canadiens. Need a win there.
