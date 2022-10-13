The Rock was at the Capitals-Leafs game

By Ian Oland
The most electrifying man in sports entertainment was at tonight’s Capitals-Leafs game. 🤨
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was at Scotiabank Arena. The Rock, the star of the upcoming film Black Adam, was introduced during a break in play during the first period.
He received loud cheers from absolutely shocked Leafs’ fans.
💪 @TheRock is in the house!! #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/Inx7Jud6yQ
— NHL (@NHL) October 14, 2022
“What’s up, TORONTOOOOOO?” he yelled into the mic once he was introduced.
Something’s cookin’ 🤨 #BlackAdamRocksCanada // #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/WqvtEItv5A
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 14, 2022
Then Dwayne led a Let’s Go Leafs chant.
.@TheRock is here and initiated what was, let’s say, a new #Leafs chant. pic.twitter.com/tc6sbGDNl2
— David Alter (@dalter) October 14, 2022
Absolutely wild stuff.
OMG The Rock – Dwayne Johnson is here!! #ALLCAPS #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/0Dg5lYJpqR
— CapsWoman (@capswmn) October 14, 2022
Move over, Tom Hanks.There’s a new top dawg on the Most Famous Person To See An Alex Ovechkin Game Live list.
Screenshot: @capswmn/Twitter
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On