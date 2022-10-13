The Rock was at the Capitals-Leafs game

The most electrifying man in sports entertainment was at tonight’s Capitals-Leafs game. 🤨

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was at Scotiabank Arena. The Rock, the star of the upcoming film Black Adam, was introduced during a break in play during the first period.

He received loud cheers from absolutely shocked Leafs’ fans.

“What’s up, TORONTOOOOOO?” he yelled into the mic once he was introduced.

Then Dwayne led a Let’s Go Leafs chant.

Absolutely wild stuff.

Move over, Tom Hanks.There’s a new top dawg on the Most Famous Person To See An Alex Ovechkin Game Live list.

Screenshot: @capswmn/Twitter