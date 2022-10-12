Capitals post hype video for start of 2022-23 season

You guys, Opening Day is finally here. The Washington Capitals take on the Boston Bruins tonight at Capital One Arena. Hockey is back.

For those of you who weren’t excited already [raises hand – I am definitely excited], the Capitals released a hype video to get you pumped ahead of puck drop.

[turns volume up to 100] – omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg [feels ready to run through a brick wall] LETSSSS GOOOOO

The video begins by magnificently zooming into the puck of the team’s wordmark painted at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. Several of the biggest goals (and biggest save 😏) in Capitals’ history play. There are Stanley Cup championship highlights. The crowd on F Street going absolutely nuts.

There are a lot of clips of players working out, especially our rehabbing legend Nicklas Backstrom. There are more highlights of Nicklas Backstrom (do they realize he’s not making a Willis Reed like entrance, later?). We’ve got high fives and flags. We’ve got lots of water being frozen into ice. We’ve got socks being pulled up to their knees. We’ve got a hunky hurt guy staring deep into our soul. There’s a face-first dive into a pool and laughing. There’s super dramatic music. And then we come out the other side of the puck logo at Capital One Arena’s faceoff dot. (Sincerely, that’s super clever!)

Honestly, I feel like my writeup did not do any of this justice. Maybe it did? I dunno. Watch it already.

See you guys later tonight for puck drop. Can’t wait!

Screenshot: Capitals/Youtube