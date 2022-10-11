Capitals prospect Kody Clark out six to eight months after having quad surgery

Forty-one players suited up for the Capitals in the preseason, but prospect Kody Clark did not dress for a single game. Now we know why.

Clark underwent surgery to address a chronic condition with his left quad tendon, per the Capitals. He will be out for the next six to eight months.

When he’s ready, Clark will rehab with the Hershey Bears.

Clark, a 22-year-old right wing, scored 19 points (8g, 11a) in 63 games for the Hershey Bears during the 2021-22 season. Originally a second-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, Clark is entering his fourth season with the Bears after spending three years with the Ottawa 67’s of the junior Ontario Hockey League.

Clark is in the final year of his entry-level contract which he originally signed in 2018.. His cap hit is $808,333 per Cap Friendly.

