Highlights from the Capitals’ 4-3 (OT) preseason victory over the Blue Jackets

The Washington Capitals were successful in their preseason finale as they took down the Columbus Blue Jackets in overtime. Exhibition season complete.
Anthony Mantha, Alex Ovechkin, Nic Dowd, and Dylan Strome all got on the board for the Caps.
Here are the highlights and some takeaways from the game.
Goals
New dad Anthony Mantha opened the scoring with a nifty deflection of a Martin Fehervary shot.
Anthony Mantha gets the Caps on the board with a tip on a Martin Fehervary shot. 1-0 Caps pic.twitter.com/KtgfXwt9Je
— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) October 8, 2022
Patrik Laine almost immediately tied things up with an absolute dart of a wrister.
This line >>>>>>> pic.twitter.com/Y8W37GJhsi
— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 9, 2022
Yegor Chinakhov gave Columbus a lead with his sixth goal of the preseason.
Sweet Chinny Music 🎶🎶🎶 https://t.co/Syy6sR1Ze3 pic.twitter.com/Qq2xbpEEsg
— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 8, 2022
Alex Ovechkin absolutely slammed home his first non-empty net goal of the preseason to tie things back up late in the first.
Can this plzzzzzzz count towards 894 pic.twitter.com/sgMpkwizDj
— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) October 8, 2022
Sean Kuraly via some help from John Carlson gave Columbus their lead back early in the second.
KURALY FIRES AND SCORES 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AVOhxApwqb
— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 9, 2022
Nic Dowd squeaked one through Elvis Merzlikins to tie the game yet again.
oop (with the intention of Nic Dowd just squeeezin' one right by ya there)
Special thanks to Nick Kypreos for some A1 guest commentary! pic.twitter.com/vg9CMlMMFn
— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) October 9, 2022
Dylan Strome with the overtime winner via a Connor Brown feed.
Just like @JoeBpXp said: THAT'S how you end the preseason, Dylan Strome! pic.twitter.com/7vyWv9G26m
— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) October 9, 2022
Takeaways
The next time we’ll see the Caps on the ice inside of Capital One Arena it will be for real. They’ll take on the Boston Bruins in their regular season opener at home.
