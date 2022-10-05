Highlights from the Capitals’ 4-2 preseason victory over the Red Wings

The Washington Capitals were preseason victors on Wednesday night against the Detroit Red Wings. The Caps left it late inside of Capital One Arena but got the job done with most of their regulars in the lineup.
Connor McMichael, Nick Jensen, Connor Brown, and Alex Ovechkin scored the Caps goals.
Here are the highlights and some takeaways from the game.
Goals
Tyler Bertuzzi struck first as the Wings were on an extended five-on-three advantage.
Power play goal ✔️
First of the preseason ✔️
Tyler Bertuzzi! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/v36klOl7GJ
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 5, 2022
Connor McMichael tied things up via Alex Ovechkin and gave us all free nuggets.
Alex Ovechkin ➡️ Connor McMichael
That's the Capitals' formula for their first goal of the night, tying things up in the closing minute of the first. pic.twitter.com/kutUkvQfZA
— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) October 5, 2022
Michael Rasmussen sent one upstairs on Darcy Kuemper with a little something extra on it.
BIG RAS, BIG SNIPE! pic.twitter.com/nhjujRspnu
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 6, 2022
Elite goal scorer Nick Jensen burnt his former team with a wrister that found its way through a crowd.
Over the river and through the woods… GOES NICK JENSEN!
The Capitals' defenseman evens things up with a shot that needed a map to find its way to the net. pic.twitter.com/tq36a1cjwM
— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) October 6, 2022
Connor Brown got on the board again in the preseason to give his team a late lead.
We could get used to this Connor Brown guy on the power play 💪 pic.twitter.com/B5QrmzynGP
— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) October 6, 2022
Alex Ovechkin to the empty net, bullseye.
🐐 FINDS THE EMPTY NET pic.twitter.com/0s2prchRp1
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 6, 2022
Takeaways
We have reached the point in the game where Evgeny Kuznetsov is just doing a free skate with the puck
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) October 6, 2022
A spectacular preseason duo right here #joebsuitofthenight @JoeBpXp @Laughlin18 pic.twitter.com/I8WkBSDfra
— RMNB (@rmnb) October 5, 2022
One final preseason game for the Caps and it comes at home on Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. We’re almost there, folks.
