Highlights from the Capitals’ 4-2 preseason victory over the Red Wings

The Washington Capitals were preseason victors on Wednesday night against the Detroit Red Wings. The Caps left it late inside of Capital One Arena but got the job done with most of their regulars in the lineup.

Connor McMichael, Nick Jensen, Connor Brown, and Alex Ovechkin scored the Caps goals.

Here are the highlights and some takeaways from the game.

Goals

Tyler Bertuzzi struck first as the Wings were on an extended five-on-three advantage.

Power play goal ✔️

First of the preseason ✔️ Tyler Bertuzzi! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/v36klOl7GJ — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 5, 2022

Connor McMichael tied things up via Alex Ovechkin and gave us all free nuggets.

Alex Ovechkin ➡️ Connor McMichael That's the Capitals' formula for their first goal of the night, tying things up in the closing minute of the first. pic.twitter.com/kutUkvQfZA — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) October 5, 2022

Michael Rasmussen sent one upstairs on Darcy Kuemper with a little something extra on it.

BIG RAS, BIG SNIPE! pic.twitter.com/nhjujRspnu — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 6, 2022

Elite goal scorer Nick Jensen burnt his former team with a wrister that found its way through a crowd.

Over the river and through the woods… GOES NICK JENSEN! The Capitals' defenseman evens things up with a shot that needed a map to find its way to the net. pic.twitter.com/tq36a1cjwM — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) October 6, 2022

Connor Brown got on the board again in the preseason to give his team a late lead.

We could get used to this Connor Brown guy on the power play 💪 pic.twitter.com/B5QrmzynGP — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) October 6, 2022

Alex Ovechkin to the empty net, bullseye.

🐐 FINDS THE EMPTY NET pic.twitter.com/0s2prchRp1 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 6, 2022

Takeaways

It’s just the preseason so nothing is truly “concerning” yet but the Capitals’ offense has been contained to the outside a whole lot during these exhibition games. Way too many one-and-done shifts. Just something to keep an eye on as the regular season gets going.

Really good to see Connor McMichael get on the scoresheet with a goal and an assist. I don’t think he’s going to make the roster in his preferred center position but making it at all would be a good thing for both him and the Caps. He generated offensive chances better than almost any Caps forward at five-on-five last season.

We have reached the point in the game where Evgeny Kuznetsov is just doing a free skate with the puck — Ian Oland (@ianoland) October 6, 2022

TJ Oshie went to the locker room after taking an awkward hit from Joe Veleno and did not return. The brunt of the blow looked to come to his shoulder and that is no bueno because he has a history of shoulder issues. The Caps say he’ll be reevaluated tomorrow. Let’s hope it’s not too serious but it didn’t look great.

Darcy Kuemper was pretty fantastic in his first full start with the Caps. The Wings definitely had more of the point-blank, high-danger chances and he was up to the task several times.

One final preseason game for the Caps and it comes at home on Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. We’re almost there, folks.