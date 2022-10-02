Capitals debut ‘noticeably more aggressive’ penalty kill under new assistant coach Scott Allen

In July, the Washington Capitals promoted Scott Allen from head coach of the Hershey Bears to the NHL bench as one of Peter Laviolette’s assistants. One of Allen’s major responsibilities as an assistant is the handling of the team’s penalty kill.

With some of the offseason additions the Capitals made in forward Connor Brown, Allen said he saw an opportunity to mold the penalty-killing unit into a more aggressive difference maker.

Some of that newfound aggressiveness has been on display in the team’s first four preseason games. And it’s been successful without two previous major pillars of the PK unit, Tom Wilson and Carl Hagelin, who are out long term.

The Capitals’ penalty kill finished twelfth best in the NHL last season at 80.4 percent and hung around that area of the league the entire year. The unit truly shined in the postseason when they kept the Florida Panthers’ fifth-ranked power play scoreless in 18 straight opportunities.

“I’d like to keep [the Capitals’ penalty kill] in the upper part of the National Hockey League, that’s for sure,” Allen said in July. “I think penalty kill for sure can be a difference maker night in, night out in the NHL. In the past, I’ve been a big believer and builder in trying to be fairly aggressive. It certainly plays into personnel and I think the Caps certainly have the personnel to play an aggressive style.”

After weekend preseason games where they held both the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets power plays off the scoresheet, Allen’s work received praise from the bench boss he now serves under.

“It’s quicker, there’s no question,” Laviolette said postgame on Saturday. “They’re trying to jump and move and see if we can force the issue a little bit. I thought it was really good. Just trying to be a little more aggressive.”

Garnet Hathaway has been one of the main pieces of the Capitals’ penalty kill since he arrived in DC for the 2019-20 season. His 1:15 of shorthanded ice time per game over that timeframe is the third most among active, healthy Caps forwards.

“[The pressure] is definitely a big focal point,” Hathaway said. “What we say is ‘controlled aggression.’ I think we’re building the foundation right now. It’s okay if you make mistakes but we’re going to learn what works for us. We’re going to try and pick our spots right now of when to pressure, when to force them to make a play, and when to be controlled and fall back a little bit and be a little more structured.

Hathaway added that good communication is mandatory on the ice to make this new version of the PK work.

“Scotty’s pulling us aside to make sure we have any questions answered,” Hathaway said. “I think we’re growing with it right now.”

The Caps will have to find their chemistry quick as their regular season opener is less than two weeks away.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB