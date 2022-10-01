Highlights from the Capitals’ 2-1 preseason loss to the Blue Jackets

The Washington Capitals wrapped up the road portion of their preseason schedule with a 2-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Caps took an early 1-0 lead but couldn’t come up with another in the final two periods.
Aliaksei Protas was the only goal scorer for the team clad in white.
Here are the highlights and some takeaways from the game.
Goals
Aliaksei Protas opened the scoring with a net front rebound putback past Elvis Merzlikins.
Protas on the follow up! pic.twitter.com/y3ptLNBTCl
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 1, 2022
Carson Meyer tied things up for Columbus not too long after, pouncing on a loose puck in front of Charlie Lindgren.
happy first goal of spooky season 🎃🎃 pic.twitter.com/AaxMRy1rUi
— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 1, 2022
Yegor Chinakhov beat Lindgren up high midway through the third period to give Columbus their first lead of the night.
YEGOR BOMBS ALL AROUND 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IfrwQElXzn
— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 2, 2022
Takeaways
Okay, new rule. If it's a preseason game and the stats don't count, the @BlueJacketsNHL can't fire their cannon after a goal. And if they do, we're allowed to throw it to the bottom of the Scioto River.
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) October 1, 2022
.@rmnb sighting in Columbus tonight. Let's go Caps! pic.twitter.com/ydha8hibMw
— Nothing to see here. Move along. (@hainesr) October 1, 2022
The Capitals will now head home for their final two preseason games against these same Blue Jackets and the Detroit Red Wings.
