Highlights from the Capitals’ 2-0 preseason victory over the Red Wings

The Washington Capitals traveled to Detroit for their third preseason game and took down the Red Wings 2-0. The Caps are officially midway through their exhibition games and have just one more on the road.

John Carlson and Lars Eller were your goal scorers. Darcy Kuemper and Chuck Lindgren split the game and the shutout.

Here are some of the big news points and highlights from the game. There aren’t many.

Caps Lines This is who took part in the action for the Caps via Mike Vogel: Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Oshie

Strome-Eller-Protas

Snively-Lapierre-Leason

Malenstyn-Borgstrom-AJF Johansen-Carlson

Fehervary-Iorio

Nardella-Jensen Kuemper

Lindgren

This guy was back

No scream at each other tunnel tradition

Ovi said it’s just the preseason. Gotta save it.

Technical difficulties

We missed almost the entire first period due to the stream not working. Thankfully, John Walton and Ken Sabourin were there for the save.

We hear the stream for tonight is having some audio issues so how about a suggestion for #ALLCAPS fans near and far… mute the video, and turn https://t.co/jglebhCKxU up! We got your back! — John Walton (@JohnWaltonPxP) September 30, 2022

John Carlson gets the Caps on the board first

We got nothing on the scoreboard in the first. Carlson’s second period strike from a fantastic Lucas Johansen pass was the first goal of the night.

The feed(s) b good.

The finish b good.

The feed(s) b good.

The finish b good.

Johnny b good. pic.twitter.com/sbkE3pWCSo — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 1, 2022

Lars Eller empty netter

Tiger got on the board from his own zone to seal things.