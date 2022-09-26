John Carlson takes photos with fans on concourse during Capitals preseason game

Two-time Norris Trophy finalist, John Carlson, had his own psuedo Joey Votto moment at the Capitals’ first preseason game of the year on Sunday.

Much of the Capitals roster that night featured prospects and junior players. Only a smattering of veterans suited up like Anthony Mantha, Nic Dowd, and Nick Jensen.

The rest of the team’s stars watched from the club level and some even brought their families to the game.

For instance, Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin sat with his wife Nastya, drinking from a souvenir soda cup that included Alex Ovechkin on it.

Meanwhile, Carlson brought his kids to the preseason matinee.

During the first intermission, the Capitals rearguard made a visit to concession stand and was noticed almost immediately. He kindly took photos with everyone that approached him — such as this star defensive pair from the NoVa Ice Dogs’ 14U team, Josh and Holden.

My son and buddy with Carlson. He took a bunch of photos with fans on the 200s concourse by their suite pic.twitter.com/UGc2aGsYK2 — Claire Hardie (@clairehardie7) September 25, 2022

Capitals fan JD Mechalske also managed to snag a selfie with Carly.

Photo: JD Mechalske/Facebook

“We went out during first intermission to grab some concessions and turned around to see him in the line next to us with his family,” JD said. “Then he ended up behind us. Took some photos with a few other fans and then went back to his seats. Super nice and a beautiful family!”

Which goes to show, you never know who you’ll end up running into at a Caps game — even some of the players themselves!

Headline photo: @clairehardie7/Twitter