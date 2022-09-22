Michal Kempny gets engaged to longtime partner Nicola Minarikova

Michal Kempny made the move to Seattle in free agency this summer, signing a one-year deal with the Kraken in late July. Thursday, he made another, proposing to longtime partner Nicola Minarikova out on the water of Lake Washington.

Minarikova said yes and showed off her engagement ring on Instagram.

“We have some news 💍🤭,” she wrote.

“Let’s gooooo!! Atta boy Kemps!!! Congrats ❤️,” commented former teammate and recently married man Tom Wilson.

The couple’s young son Adam, born in January 2021, joined the newly engaged duo on the boat for their scenic day.

Congratulations, Michal and Nicola!

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB