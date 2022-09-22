Michal Kempny gets engaged to longtime partner Nicola Minarikova

Michal Kempny made the move to Seattle in free agency this summer, signing a one-year deal with the Kraken in late July. Thursday, he made another, proposing to longtime partner Nicola Minarikova out on the water of Lake Washington.
Minarikova said yes and showed off her engagement ring on Instagram.
“We have some news 💍🤭,” she wrote.
“Let’s gooooo!! Atta boy Kemps!!! Congrats ❤️,” commented former teammate and recently married man Tom Wilson.
The couple’s young son Adam, born in January 2021, joined the newly engaged duo on the boat for their scenic day.
Congratulations, Michal and Nicola!
Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On