Michal Kempny signs one-year deal with Seattle Kraken

By Chris Cerullo

July 24, 2022 5:50 pm

Michal Kempny has found his new team. CapFriendly reports that the 31-year-old defenseman has signed a one-year, one-way deal with the Seattle Kraken worth $750,000.

Kempny has spent the past four seasons with the Caps after a trade from the Blackhawks in 2018.

Including now himself, Kempny joins a Kraken team that now sports four former Washington Capitals. Philipp Grubauer, Andre Burakovsky, and Justin Schultz are the other familiar faces.

The Czech defenseman first arrived in DC in February of 2018 when the Caps sent a third-round pick in the 2018 draft to Chicago to obtain his services. Kempny, paired with John Carlson, would go on to play a huge role in the team’s Stanley Cup victory later that season.

He’ll leave the Caps after having played in 166 games and recording 48 points.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB

