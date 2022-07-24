Michal Kempny signs one-year deal with Seattle Kraken

Michal Kempny has found his new team. CapFriendly reports that the 31-year-old defenseman has signed a one-year, one-way deal with the Seattle Kraken worth $750,000.

Kempny has spent the past four seasons with the Caps after a trade from the Blackhawks in 2018.

#SeaKraken have signed UFA d-man Michal Kempný 1 year / 1-way contract

$750,000 Kempný spent the last four seasons with Washington.https://t.co/iuEFHeAw59 — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 24, 2022

Including now himself, Kempny joins a Kraken team that now sports four former Washington Capitals. Philipp Grubauer, Andre Burakovsky, and Justin Schultz are the other familiar faces.

The Seattle Kraken have signed Michal Kempny to a one-year, $750K deal. Actually, we really like this signing! There were only a few good defensemen on the FA market and Kempny was one of them in our eyes. Low risk-high reward for Seattle. But there is a big question of course… pic.twitter.com/sIIgXYe8BF — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) July 24, 2022

The Czech defenseman first arrived in DC in February of 2018 when the Caps sent a third-round pick in the 2018 draft to Chicago to obtain his services. Kempny, paired with John Carlson, would go on to play a huge role in the team’s Stanley Cup victory later that season.

He’ll leave the Caps after having played in 166 games and recording 48 points.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB