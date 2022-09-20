Washington Capitals release 2022 Training Camp roster and schedule

The Washington Capitals announced a 68-man roster ahead of the start of their 2022 Training Camp on Thursday.

The roster consists of 42 forwards, 20 defensemen, and six goalies. The players will be broken up initially into three squads (Group A, Group B, and Group C) for skates on varying schedules.

Here’s a look at who exactly will be attending.

Photo courtesy of the @capitals

Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson, Carl Hagelin, and Alex Alexeyev have all been included on the roster but are listed as injured. Also attending are head coach Peter Laviolette’s son Peter Laviolette III as well as offseason additions Sam Anas, Henrik Borgstrom, Connor Brown, Dylan Strome, Matthew Strome, Gabriel Carlsson, Erik Gustafsson, Aaron Ness, Darcy Kuemper, and Charlie Lindgren.

The team also provided the schedule for the first six days of camp.

According to the team, this year’s Training Camp will last 19 days. The team will play six preseason games against four different opponents before their NHL regular season officially starts on Wednesday, October 12 at home against the Boston Bruins.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB