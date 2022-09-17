Messages and well wishes come in on social media for Alex Ovechkin’s 37th birthday

Alex Ovechkin turned 37-years-old on Saturday.

The Great Eight received tributes from across the globe on his special day including from his wife Nastya, the Capitals, Sportsnet, Dynamo Moscow, and this very hockey blog.

Here are some of those you may have missed.

Nastya Ovechkina

“Happy birthday, beloved @aleksandrovechkinofficial 💙,” Nastya wrote on Instagram. She added multiple personal family photos with their two sons.

Washington Capitals

The Caps posted a simple “HBD 🐐” caption on their post.

Sportsnet

Sportsnet put together a career highlight compilation in one post and a list of Ovi’s accolades in another.

The Great 8️⃣ turns 3️⃣7️⃣ today! 🎂 🦅 What is your favourite Alex Ovechkin memory? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FonjGtBhrt — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 17, 2022

FC Dynamo

The Russian Premier League team that hosted Ovi’s professional soccer debut sent their well wishes and a reminder that he’s welcome back to scoar moar goals on their field.

“Today is Alexander Ovechkin’s birthday! The legendary forward has turned 37 🥳 💙,” the club wrote. “A real Dynamo 🥇 Two-time Russian Champion 🏆 Gagarin Cup Winner 🏆 Stanley Cup Winner 🥇 Three-time World Champion ⚽️ Author of the best goal of the 2022 white-blue summer camp. Congratulations, Sasha! We are waiting for you to return to the field of your home stadium 😉.”

Moscow Dynamo

Moscow Dynamo, Ovechkin’s former team who he serves as an advisor to, wrote some kind words as well.

“Alexander Ovechkin – 37 🎂 Congratulations to the club’s pupil and one of the strongest hockey players on the planet!,” Dynamo wrote.

RMNB

Here is ours. Short, sweet, and to the point.

Happy birthday, big guy!

Headline photo: Ian Oland/RMNB