Nationals and Joey Meneses send gift to fan who had baseball stolen by adult

Washington Nationals player Joey Meneses warmed the hearts of baseball fans with his attempt to make things right for a young fan. The gesture was reminiscent of what Brett Connolly did for Keelan Moxley four years ago.

10-year-old Avery Gillard stood along the right field railings at Nationals Park with her mitt in hand, ready to catch any ball that came her way. She was attending the Nationals-Athletics game on September 1 alongside her 10U softball team, which was being highlighted by the Nats organization.

Avery and her teammates caught the attention of Nationals outfielder Joey Meneses, who tossed the ball to her. Unfortunately, Avery was a victim of what we see happen far too often, as an aggressive fan jumped in front to rob her of her ball.

Her mother, Gina Hillard, tweeted out the video, hoping to catch the attention of the team.

“Grown man steals baseball from little girl,” Hillard wrote. “@Nationals can you get Joey Meneses to sign a baseball and send it to my daughter?”

Grown man steals baseball from little girl. @Nationals can you get Joey Meneses to sign a baseball and send it to my daughter? ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/itcQFseOQO — Gina Hilliard (@GinaHilliard33) September 2, 2022

The video went viral and the Nationals responded a few days later.

Thank you @Nationals for reaching out and apologizing to hear that our experience that night was negatively impacted. They are sending something our way and hope that this can serve as a symbol of a good experience at the park rather than a bad one! ❤️⚾️ — Gina Hilliard (@GinaHilliard33) September 7, 2022

The Nationals and Meneses not only fulfilled the request but went a step further for the young fan.

Meneses sent Avery a handwritten note to keep along with the autographed game ball, a total class move by the 30-year-old rookie.

Avery, I’m sorry you didn’t get the ball I threw to you. I wanted to make sure you get one so I hope this signed game ball makes up for it! Hope to see you at a game soon! Your friend,

Joey

Not only has Meneses shown his well-natured spirit this year, but also his skill. Since debuting on August 2, the first baseman and outfielder has been on a tear, batting .322 with eight home runs and 22 RBI.

With another reminder to fans that it’s NOT cool to take from kids, Joey Meneses has definitely earned the “Good Guy” title by making this young fan’s day.

Headline photo: @Nationals/IG