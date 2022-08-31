These five Alex Ovechkin rookie cards fetched a total of $325,000 at auction

Alex Ovechkin is one of the greatest hockey players to ever lace skates. With every goal, he’s inching towards breaking a record once thought unbreakable.

In the world of sports trading cards, when you’re that good and that legendary, the prices of your cards will reflect that.

The Hockey Cards Gongshow Podcast put together the top five, big money sellers when it comes to Ovechkin cards. The total fetched at auction for all five is just a shade under $325,000.

The list they put together isn’t a direct top five of Ovi’s top-selling cards as they mention four of those top five would be the same card and that’s a little boring. All five cards were sold at auction via collectible marketplaces like GoldinCo or PWCC.

2005-06 Upper Deck The Cup rookie patch, on-card autograph numbered to 99 copies for $105,780 (Graded Beckett 9)

2005-06 Upper Deck The Cup gold rainbow, rookie patch, on-card autograph numbered to 8 copies for $71,970 (Graded Beckett 8.5)

2005-06 Upper Deck Series 2 HG Glossy Young Guns rookie card numbered to 10 copies for $52,800 (Graded Beckett 9)

2005-06 Upper Deck The Cup rookie NHL Shields w/ Sidney Crosby numbered to one copy for $50,700

2005 SP Authentic on-card autographed Future Watch numbered to 999 copies for $43,200 (Graded PSA 10)

These are truly incredible cards. All of them feature either on-card rookie autographs, game-used rookie patches, or even both in some cases. Four of the five are also graded by Beckett and you can see how they came up with that grade via the sub-grades they list on the case in the photos.

The rookie patch autograph cards (RPAs), like the two at the top of this list, are normally some of the most sought-after cards in the sport each year. Ovi’s non-parallel version is even more special as Upper Deck only printed 99 copies of his RPA that year. Outside of him, Sidney Crosby, and Dion Phaneuf all other rookies from the 2005-06 class had 199 copies produced.

The market for Ovechkin rookie cards has skyrocketed in recent years and shows no signs of slowing down, especially with the Gretzky hunt ongoing.

WHAT A YEAR FOR OVECHKIN YG 💰 – January 2021: $2700

⬇️

– December 2021: $9000 That’s a 233.33% increase in 12 months. Info via @cardhedger pic.twitter.com/OX1IYOOb5b — Card Chasers (@cardchasers) January 3, 2022

So, if you want to put a down payment on a house you could just skip that and buy some Alex Ovechkin rookie cards instead.

Headline photo: Amanda Bowen/RMNB