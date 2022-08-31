These five Alex Ovechkin rookie cards fetched a total of $325,000 at auction

Alex Ovechkin is one of the greatest hockey players to ever lace skates. With every goal, he’s inching towards breaking a record once thought unbreakable.
In the world of sports trading cards, when you’re that good and that legendary, the prices of your cards will reflect that.
The Hockey Cards Gongshow Podcast put together the top five, big money sellers when it comes to Ovechkin cards. The total fetched at auction for all five is just a shade under $325,000.
The list they put together isn’t a direct top five of Ovi’s top-selling cards as they mention four of those top five would be the same card and that’s a little boring. All five cards were sold at auction via collectible marketplaces like GoldinCo or PWCC.
These are truly incredible cards. All of them feature either on-card rookie autographs, game-used rookie patches, or even both in some cases. Four of the five are also graded by Beckett and you can see how they came up with that grade via the sub-grades they list on the case in the photos.
The rookie patch autograph cards (RPAs), like the two at the top of this list, are normally some of the most sought-after cards in the sport each year. Ovi’s non-parallel version is even more special as Upper Deck only printed 99 copies of his RPA that year. Outside of him, Sidney Crosby, and Dion Phaneuf all other rookies from the 2005-06 class had 199 copies produced.
The market for Ovechkin rookie cards has skyrocketed in recent years and shows no signs of slowing down, especially with the Gretzky hunt ongoing.
WHAT A YEAR FOR OVECHKIN YG 💰
– January 2021: $2700
⬇️
– December 2021: $9000
That’s a 233.33% increase in 12 months. Info via @cardhedger pic.twitter.com/OX1IYOOb5b
— Card Chasers (@cardchasers) January 3, 2022
So, if you want to put a down payment on a house you could just skip that and buy some Alex Ovechkin rookie cards instead.
Headline photo: Amanda Bowen/RMNB
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On