Michael Bublé rocks Capitals jersey during encore of DC concert

Michael Bublé is a hockey superfan and on Monday, when his Evening With Michael Bublé tour rolled through Capital One Arena, the Canadian singer saluted the Washington Capitals. Well, with some help from a friend.

During Bublé’s encore, former Capitals defenseman Karl Alzner, who was sitting near the stage, handed the four-time Grammy winner one of his jerseys.

Not only did Bublé, a Vancouver Canucks fan in real life, accept the gift, but he closed the show while wearing it.

Y’all, that’s got me Feeling Good and Some Kind Of Wonderful.

T-Shirt Guy, Charlie McManus, sent us photos and video of Bublé throwing on the sweater to the delight of Capitals fans.

Another video, posted by @TillyCapsFan, shows Bublé receiving loud cheers as he takes the time to rock the red, white, and blue.

Karl Alzner giving fellow Canadian Michael Buble an Alzner #Caps jersey during encore at Bubble's Capital One Arena concert tonight. #MichaelBuble pic.twitter.com/MH1H3oFIMZ — TillyCapsFan (@TillyCapsFan) August 30, 2022

Beth Dunn added that some Let’s Go Caps! chants broke out afterwards.

@MichaelBuble closing out his show in a @KarlAlzner jersey given to him by the man himself! There was an audible Let’s Go Caps for a bit😀@rmnb pic.twitter.com/7reB7SzmgV — Beth Dunn (@dunnbe) August 30, 2022

Alzner was at the show in aisle floor seats with his wife Mandy. In the photos, Alzner, who works for NBC Sports Washington (which is being fully acquired by MSE), had pre-signed the jersey so perhaps there was some coordination here.

Regardless, while, Michael, I Haven’t Met You Yet, I just want you to know that I’ll Never Not Love You for repping my favorite team.

Headline photo: @CharlieMcManus9