Capitals announce dates for Rookie Camp and Training Camp

The Washington Capitals announced on Monday that its players will officially return to the ice on September 22 ahead of the team’s 48th season in the NHL. The Capitals’ will close MedStar Capitals Iceplex the day before to conduct physicals and off-ice testing.

Rookie Camp will begin a week earlier and be held from Thursday, September 15 through Monday, September 19.

So far, only prospects Hendrix Lapierre, Vincent Iorio, Clay Stevenson, and Bear Hughes are confirmed to attend Rookie Camp. Rosters and a more detailed schedule will be released later.

Once players hit the ice for camp, it won’t be long until actual games are played. Washington has six games scheduled this preseason from September 25 through October 8. The team will kick off its slate of games with an exhibition against the Buffalo Sabres at home.

A large portion of the team’s roster already returned to the area for informal skates at MCI including Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov, John Carlson, and TJ Oshie.

All practices and skates at MCI will be open to the public minus the September 21 testing day.

