Oskar Magnusson wins bronze medal with Team Sweden at 2022 World Junior Championship

The 2022 World Junior Championship wrapped up on Saturday with Canada taking down Finland in the gold medal game. Before that matchup, Sweden triumphed over Czechia to win bronze. On that Swedish team was Washington Capitals prospect Oskar Magnusson.

Magnusson, the Capitals’ seventh round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, skated on Sweden’s third line in the 3-1 victory, ending the game with a shot on goal in 13:48 of ice time. The Swedes were led from the net out as 2021 Minnesota Wild first-round selection Jesper Wallstedt made 27 stops en route to the podium.

Magnusson recorded a goal and an assist in seven games at the tournament. The 20-year-old winger was a recent participant in DC for this year’s Development Camp.

The Caps drafted Magnusson, who had already played parts of two seasons with the Malmo senior team in the SHL, with the 211th overall pick in 2020. He has since transferred over to AIK where he played 41 games in 2021-22 in the second tier of Swedish pro hockey, scoring five goals and assisting on six more. He extended his contract with AIK for two more seasons in late July.

The bronze medal was Sweden’s sixth medal at a World Junior Championship in the last decade which includes a gold medal won in 2012. The Swedes did not place in the top four teams in 2021.

