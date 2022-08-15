Hershey Bears sign Maryland native and former Little Cap, Sam Anas, to one-year AHL contract

The Hershey Bears announced Monday afternoon that they have signed forward Sam Anas to a one-year AHL contract for the 2022-23 season.
Anas is a Potomac, Maryland native and participated in both the Washington Little Caps and Team Maryland programs as a youth player. After two years in the USHL with the Youngstown Phantoms and three more years playing college hockey at Quinnipiac University, he made his professional debut in the AHL with the Iowa Wild during the 2016-17 season.
We've signed former AHL scoring champ Sam Anas to a contract for the 2022-23 season. The Maryland native had 64 points and led the Springfield Thunderbirds to the Calder Cup Finals last year.
In his AHL career, Anas has appeared in 357 games for the Wild, Utica Comets, and Springfield Thunderbirds, recording 284 points in those games. He was the AHL’s scoring leader in the 2019-20 season, collecting 70 points from 63 games for Iowa, and earned AHL First All-Star Team honors for that effort.
The 29-year-old participated in the Caps’ 2013 Development Camp and has skated at MedStar Capitals Iceplex with Caps players in the past as they prepared to ramp up for their respective Training Camps. He was also teammates with current Caps forward Joe Snively at Landon School where they both played in the Mid-Atlantic Prep Hockey League, going undefeated during the 2011 season on the way to the league title.
Anas has also worked with local skating guru Wendy Marco who was a guest coach at the most recent Development Camp earlier this summer.
At Quinnipiac, Anas was an All-American who led the school in scoring in all three of his seasons there. He registered 132 points in 121 games, helping the Bobcats to a 2016 conference championship along the way.
Anas has yet to make his NHL debut. But if he does, he will become just the fifth player born in Maryland to ever do so after former Capitals captain Jeff Halpern, forward Jeff Brubaker, defenseman Jamie Fritsch, and goaltender Jeremy Duchesne. It would be extra special if he does it with his hometown team.
Here’s more from the Bears:
