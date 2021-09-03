Capitals players hold skate at practice facility ahead of holiday weekend

With Capitals training camp set to open in a little over two weeks, players are beginning to return back to the area and ramp up their workouts.

Friday, a large group of players held a skate at Capitals MedStar Iceplex, spending their time working on drills and scrimmaging.

RMNB reader Vic Jain, who had hockey practice himself at MedStar, spotted Capitals’ regular Carl Hagelin participating. Another player — the only one wearing a Blues jersey — was likely MD native Sam Anas.

Heading into the 2021-22 season, the Capitals are looking to rebound from three consecutive first-round exits in the playoffs after winning the Stanley Cup in 2018. Peter Laviolette will be entering his second season as Capitals head coach.