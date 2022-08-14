Haakon Hanelt’s game-winning goal against Switzerland sends Germany to World Junior quarterfinals

Team Germany has advanced to the 2022 World Junior Championship quarterfinals after taking down Switzerland in a close 3-2 matchup on Saturday.

Capitals’ prospect Haakon Hanelt played a big part in the victory, scoring the game-winning marker late in the second period. It was his first goal and point in three games of tournament action.

Hanelt found the back of the net after using his speed to beat a Swiss defender to the outside and firing a precise wrister off the far post and in. The goal gave the Germans a 3-1 lead with just a period left to play.

The Caps’ 2021 fifth-round draft selection played on the left wing of Germany’s third line all three games. After losing their opener to the United States, Germany has bounced back with wins over Austria and Switzerland.

Their final group stage game is the last of the tournament before the quarterfinals and it comes against Sweden who also features a Capitals prospect in Oskar Magnusson.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB