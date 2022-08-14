Haakon Hanelt’s game-winning goal against Switzerland sends Germany to World Junior quarterfinals

Team Germany has advanced to the 2022 World Junior Championship quarterfinals after taking down Switzerland in a close 3-2 matchup on Saturday.
Capitals’ prospect Haakon Hanelt played a big part in the victory, scoring the game-winning marker late in the second period. It was his first goal and point in three games of tournament action.
Off the post and IN! Haakon Hanelt regains @deb_teams 2-goal lead over @SwissIceHockey #WorldJuniors #GERSUI pic.twitter.com/f0S3OXf4yW
— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) August 14, 2022
Hanelt found the back of the net after using his speed to beat a Swiss defender to the outside and firing a precise wrister off the far post and in. The goal gave the Germans a 3-1 lead with just a period left to play.
Speed AND finish from Haakon Hanelt! 🇩🇪#WorldJuniors | @OlympiquesGAT pic.twitter.com/feZDsVjQMs
— Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) August 14, 2022
The Caps’ 2021 fifth-round draft selection played on the left wing of Germany’s third line all three games. After losing their opener to the United States, Germany has bounced back with wins over Austria and Switzerland.
Their final group stage game is the last of the tournament before the quarterfinals and it comes against Sweden who also features a Capitals prospect in Oskar Magnusson.
Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On